Mainland China reports 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - Mainland China had 19 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 40 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,754.

The death toll from the outbreak in China reached 3,136 as of the end of Monday, up by 17 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 17 new deaths, all of which were in the provincial capital of Wuhan. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Yilei Sun; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)