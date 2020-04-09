Chinese Labor Unrest
April 9, 2020

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.

China’s National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported in the mainland, down from 61 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 81,907, while the death toll rose by one to 3,336. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

