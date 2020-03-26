Healthcare
March 26, 2020

Mainland China reports rise in new coronavirus cases, all from overseas

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported an increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of which involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission said in a statement that a total of 67 new cases were reported as of end-Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, putting the total accumulated number of confirmed coronavirus cases to date at 81,285.

The commission also reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up 6 from the previous day.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and David Stanway

