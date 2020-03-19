China to help exporters with fiscal, finance measures amid coronavirus outbreak - commerce ministry

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China will help exporters who may suffer from dwindling orders amid the coronavirus outbreak with fiscal, finance and export credit insurance measures, while supporting services firms accelerate work resumption, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry officials also said China has the confidence and capability to achieve full-year targets on foreign investment despite potential shocks as the epidemic spreads globally, during a weekly briefing held online.

The work resumption rate for services firms in China exceeded 60% as of March 16, but still lagged behind that for manufacturers, said Zhu Xiaoliang, head of the market construction department of the ministry. (Reporting by Yawen Chen, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)