Non-residents of China's Urumqi must test negative for virus before they can leave

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - Non-residents of Urumqi, the capital of China’s western Xinjiang region which has been hit by a surge in coronavirus infections, need to test negative for the virus before they can leave, if they have been in the city for 14 days or more, an official said Thursday.

The city has been at the centre of the new wave in coronavirus infections in mainland China, accounting for 96 of 105 confirmed cases reported as of July 29.