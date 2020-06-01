Chinese Labor Unrest
June 1, 2020 / 8:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China said on Monday the United States was “addicted to quitting” following Washington’s decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he said was the selfish behaviour of the United States. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below