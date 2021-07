People line up to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a vaccination site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2021. Picture taken May 29, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China administered around 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 12, taking the total to 1.391 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Tuesday.