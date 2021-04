FILE PHOTO: A staff member gestures to a person to enter a booth to get a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China carried out about 9.6 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on April 29, bringing the total number administered to 253.46 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Friday.

That marks the highest daily dose number since China started to report vaccination figures on a daily basis.