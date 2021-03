FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed China flag in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has administered 70 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of March 20, state media CGTN reported on Saturday citing the national health commission.

China last reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, all of which were imported from abroad.