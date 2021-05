(Corrects headline to May 29 not March 29)

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China administered 17.98 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on May 29, bringing the total number administered to 620.97 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Gao Liangping and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)