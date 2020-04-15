China urges United States to fulfill its obligations to WHO

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfill its obligations to the World Health Organization (WHO), after U.S. President Donald Trump halted funding to the body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing the situation with the pandemic, which has infected nearly 2 million people globally, was at a critical stage and that the U.S.’s decision would affect all countries of the world. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)