CORRECTED-China's cabinet calls for areas across China to streamline procedures to restore work

(Corrects State Council Information Office to State Council)

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) - China’s State Council is calling for areas other than Hubei province and the city of Beijing to streamline procedures for enterprises to resume work following stoppages to contain the coronavirus, it wrote in a memo published on Thursday.

The State Council added in the memo that migrant workers outside Hubei and Beijing no longer needed to be subject to quarantine rules if they met certain criteria. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Judy Hua; Editing by Alex Richardson)