SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first began in late December, said it will require all overseas returnees to the city to be centrally quarantined for 14 days at their own cost from Tuesday.

The city epidemic control team made the announcement on their website on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)