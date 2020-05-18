Chinese Labor Unrest
China's Xi says supports WHO-led probe when COVID-19 under control

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi, in a video speech to the World Health Assembly, said China has been open and transparent about the COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in the country in late 2019 and will support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

Xi also pledged $2 billion over two years to help with the COVID-19 response and said any vaccines developed against the disease by China will be made a public good. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Se Young Lee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

