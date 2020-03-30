China's Xi says will adjust policies to protect smaller firms from virus impact- state TV

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government will adjust support policies for small and medium-sized firms promptly as the situation develops to protect them from the impact of the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported on Monday.

Xi also said during a Sunday visit to a factory in Ningbo, a city in the eastern Zhejiang province, that Chinese firms should actively resume operation and production even as efforts to control the coronavirus continue, according to the report. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)