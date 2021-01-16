Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

China reports 130 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 144 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China reported 130 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jan. 15, compared to 135 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 115 were local infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 79 new asymptomatic patients, which it does not classify as confirmed cases, compared to 66 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,118, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Steven Bian Editing by Chris Reese)

