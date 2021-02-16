China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks use their cellphones at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - China reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Feb. 15, compared to nine a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

All the cases were imported infections originating overseas, and there was no new death or new suspected cases reported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

There were 11 new asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, versus 10 a day earlier.

China saw a resurgence of the disease in January, when a new cluster emerged in Hebei and later took hold in northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, in the country’s worst outbreak since March.

Authorities in these provinces introduced lockdowns, travel curbs and mass testing in a bid to contain the disease.

Data from recent days suggests that China has been able to avoid another full-blown COVID-19 crisis over the Lunar New Year holiday.

As of Monday, mainland China had 89,788 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,636.