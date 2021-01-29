Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

China reports 52 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 54 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 28, down from 54 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 36 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections. Asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 42 from 28 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,378, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz; Writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up