China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 82 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 25, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 57 from 45 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,197. The death toll rose by one to 4,636.