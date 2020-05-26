China to subsidise airlines to support cargo flights from April 1 to June 30

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Tuesday that it would subsidise Chinese and foreign airlines for cargo flights to and from the country in an effort to support the cargo industry and stabilise the global supply chains.

The cash support will be back-dated to cover any flights from April 1 and will be continued until June 30, said the finance ministry in a statement on its website.

For cargo aircraft converted from passenger planes, 80% of conversion costs will be subsidised, the ministry said, adding that the cargo flights would be awarded based on flight miles.