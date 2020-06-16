Britain's Cineworld plans to reopen all theatres by July

June 16 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said on Tuesday that some of its theatres would reopen in the last week of June and expected all of them to reopen by July with safety measures, including enhanced sanitation procedures across all sites.

The company, which abandoned its $1.65 billion deal to buy Canada’s Cineplex last week, said it had updated its booking system to ensure social distancing in its auditoriums, along with adapting movie schedules to manage queues and avoid the build-up of crowds in lobbies.

Cineworld, which had shut down its theatres due to coronavirus-led restrictions, expects to reopen in the United States and the UK on July 10.