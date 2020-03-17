Cineworld to shut cinemas in UK, Ireland as coronavirus crisis deepens

March 17 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group and Picturehouse plan to close its movie theatres in the UK from Wednesday and in Ireland from Tuesday until further notice, due to the virus outbreak.

The move follows a government directive asking people to avoid visiting pubs, restaurants and cinemas following the pandemic.

Cineworld, the world’s second-largest cinema operator, joins Cineplex and AMC Entertainment in temporarily shutting down its theatres.

Shares in Cineworld, which has also closed its Regal Cinemas in the United States, were down 27.5% at 27.18 pence by 1311 GMT. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)