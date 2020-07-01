Company News
July 1, 2020 / 2:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Citigroup pulls back on office return plans - Bloomberg News

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is pulling back on plans for returning employees to offices in the United States as COVID-19 cases rise in many states, Bloomberg News reported here on Wednesday, citing an emailed statement from the bank.

Citi will delay plans to bring back a small percentage of workers in 13 states, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

