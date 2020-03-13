Citigroup reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

March 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday that a Manhattan-based employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee was last in the office on March 6 and was diagnosed Friday while on personal travel to Singapore. He did not exhibit any symptoms while he was in the office and did not visit any Citi facilities while traveling. The company has given employees who worked on the same floor as that colleague the option to work from home. (Reporting by Imani Moise Editing by Leslie Adler)