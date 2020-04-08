Clariant to produce 2 mln liters of disinfectant in Germany

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Clariant will start monthly production of 2 million liters of disinfectant at a plant in Germany, it said on Wednesday, part of a program financed by the state of Bavaria to produce desperately needed goods during the coronavirus crisis.

Clariant offered its contribution at cost price, it said. The Clariant plant in Gendorf near the Austrian-German border aims to provide about 60% of Bavaria’s goal of 10 million liters of disinfectants to be produced over the next three months as part of the program paid for by a crisis fund. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Riham Alkousaa)