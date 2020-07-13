Healthcare
July 13, 2020

Pharmas restart drug trials after declines during pandemic, Medidata finds

Michael Erman, Carl O'Donnell

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies have ramped up clinical trials in the past month, rebounding from a steep decline in activity following the start of the coronavirus outbreak, though activity remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to new research shared with Reuters.

The research, which was prepared by clinical trial consulting firm Medidata, shows that new subjects entered trials globally in June at a 30% lower rate than they did before the pandemic. But that is significantly higher than the roughly 70% decline in new subject starts in April.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
