UPDATE 1-China's Clover ends COVID-19 vaccine partnership with GSK

(Adds GSK-related background)

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals said on Monday it has terminated its partnership with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to develop a COVID-19 vaccine using the British drug maker’s adjuvant, even as early-stage trials showed positive results.

The decision marks a further setback to GSK which said in December that clinical trials of a rival COVID-19 vaccine developed by it and Sanofi showed an insufficient immune response in older people and they decided to delay its launch.

Clover has been testing two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, one containing an adjuvant from GSK and the other from Dynavax , and had said that the candidate with the GSK product would move to mid-to late-stage clinical trial in December.

It said on Monday both candidates induced high levels of neutralizing antibodies, but it decided to initiate Phase II and III study of the candidate using the Dynavax adjuvant after taking into account factors including “scale-up manufacturing considerations.”

“Having fully evaluated all available data, and based on our discussions with Clover and CEPI, we will not progress this collaboration using GSK’s pandemic adjuvant,” a GSK representative said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global epidemic response group, agreed to provide funding for Clover’s trials.

A Clover representative said it and GSK will “move forward with other collaborations that they believe will be able to maximize their respective and overall impacts against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The mid-to-late stage trial of its candidate with the Dynavax’s adjuvant will start in the first half of this year, with interim analysis of its efficacy expected around in the middle of 2021, the company said. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tony Monroe; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Louise Heavens)