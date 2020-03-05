Cyclical Consumer Goods
UK competition watchdog monitors changes in sales, pricing amid virus outbreak

March 5 (Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it was monitoring reports of changes to sales and pricing during the coronavirus outbreak, such as hiking rates or making misleading claims about the efficacy of protective equipment.

"We urge retailers to behave responsibly throughout the coronavirus outbreak and not to make misleading claims or charge vastly inflated prices," UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said here bit.ly/2VMYSEk. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

