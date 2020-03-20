Online broker CMC hikes forecasts again as trading volumes surge

March 20 (Reuters) - Trading platform CMC Markets on Friday upgraded its annual earnings targets for the fourth time in less six months, as the frantic selling driven by the coronavirus drove huge rises in financial market volatility and trading volumes.

“The Group has experienced continued high levels of client trading activity over the Period which has been in excess of double that seen in more normalised market conditions in both our CFD and stockbroking businesses,” CMC said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)