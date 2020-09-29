CME notifies traders of COVID-19 case in eurodollar options pit - Bloomberg News

Sept 29 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc informed its members of a positive COVID-19 case in someone who had been in the eurodollar options pit on Sept. 25, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

The trading floor has been disinfected twice since then and will remain open, the report said, adding that CME made the announcement in a memo to the trading-floor community on Sept. 28. (bloom.bg/2GcMkRj)

CME did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)