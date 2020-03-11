CME to close Chicago trading floor on coronavirus concerns

March 11 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Wednesday it would close its Chicago trading floor after the business hours on Friday to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

“The reopening of the trading floor will be evaluated as more medical guidance on the coronavirus becomes available,” CME said in a statement.

No coronavirus cases have been reported on the trading floor or in the Chicago Board of Trade building and the markets will remain available for trading electronically, it said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)