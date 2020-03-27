CNH Industrial may delay Iveco, FPT spin-off due to coronavirus crisis

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial may need more time than initially planned to complete the spin-off and separate listing of its truck, bus and powertrain businesses, according to an internal letter sent by its new chief executive.

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak around the globe has badly rattled equity markets and forced manufacturers, including the Italian American industrial vehicle maker, to halt production to protect workers’ health and adapt to a shortage of parts and falling demand.

“While the fundamentals of our...strategy are strong and remain valid, we will also need to be flexible and intelligent in how we adapt to the challenges we face,” Suzanne Heywood said with reference to the spin-off plan in a letter seen by Reuters, which she sent to employees this week after being appointed acting CEO.

The group in September said it would split itself in two and separately list the lower-margin Iveco truck and bus business, along the with FPT engine division, to boost asset values and streamline the businesses.

The plan was initially due be completed at the beginning of next year.

CNH announced on Monday that Heywood - the group’s chairman - would replace Hubertus Muhlhauser as CEO until a permanent replacement was found.

At the same time, CNH’s board confirmed its strong support for the spin-off plan but did not mention the timeline.

The maker of farm machinery, commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains last week said it had suspended most of its European assembly operations for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, citing supply chain constraints.

Investment firm Exor, which controls CNH Industrial, said on Wednesday that plant closures, though temporary, might continue and increase depending on how the outbreak develops.

The plant closures came after the group slashed its 2020 earnings forecast in February, blaming weakening demand from farmers in the Americas.