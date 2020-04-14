Italy's CNH Industrial, unions near safety deal to allow production restart

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Unions expect to reach a deal this week with CNH Industrial on enhanced safety measures to allow the equipment maker’s Italian plants to resume some operations as soon as Rome eases lockdown restrictions, two representatives said on Tuesday.

The Italian government last week extended until May 3 nationwide limits on movement to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he would continue to assess daily infection trends and “act accordingly” if conditions allowed.

His words raised expectations that some manufacturing, even though not deemed essential, could resume before May 3, provided employers had health and safety measures in place to protect them from the coronavirus.

Gianluca Ficco, representative of the Unione Italiana Lavoratori Metalmeccanici (UILM), said the unions had started talks with CNH Industrial on a package of health measures similar to the one they agreed with automaker Fiat Chrysler .

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) - which like CNH is controlled by EXOR , the holding company of Italy’s influential Agnelli family - last week reached a deal on increased health measures for its Italian plants.

They included rearranging assembly layouts, staggering shifts, testing workers’ temperatures and providing face masks.

CNH Industrial, which makes farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, is scheduled to hold another call with union representatives on Thursday following talks on Tuesday, Ficco said.

“We hope we can get an agreement on Thursday,” Ficco said. “We’ve seen great willingness from the company”.

As part of the package, CNH could start giving workers the option of voluntary virus tests, in cooperation with local health authorities, he said.

The pilot plant for these tests would be the Iveco Defence facility in the northern Italian city of Bolzano, where the group produces military vehicles.

Raffaele Apetino, a representative of the Federazione Italiana Metalmeccanici (FIM) union, confirmed unions aimed to reach an agreement on Thursday or by the end of this week.

He said CNH would focus initially on reopening plants that produce farming machines that are in demand as the summer harvest period approaches.

A spokesman for CNH, who asked not to be named, said talks with unions were ongoing and constructive, but did not give further details. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Barbara Lewis)