U.S. Coast Guard's No. 2 tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Coast Guard official, Admiral Charles Ray, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and will begin quarantining from home, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ray, the vice commandant of the service, tested positive on Monday after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend, the Guard said. It added that any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact with Ray will also quarantine.

The Coast Guard statement did not offer any detail on how Ray may have become exposed.