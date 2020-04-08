UPDATE 1-Chile´s Codelco to suspend contract work in coronavirus outbreak, operations continue

(Adds details on measures)

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chile state copper miner Codelco, the world´s largest, said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend some contract work at its projects and mines amid increasing restrictions on movement prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

The company said the measure would apply to approximately 30% of its total 3rd party contracts and would last for 30 days. The suspension would be renewed as necessary as the pandemic evolves, the company added.

Despite the measure, the state-run miner said it maintained operational continuity at its mines throughout central and northern Chile.

Codelco said it had been forced to restrict access to contractors at some of its operations in order to maintain social distancing guidelines on work sites, at cafeterias and in transport.

The company said increasing limitations related to the outbreak had made it “impossible” for some contractors to complete their work.

Codelco in March suspended construction on some projects in a bid to halt the spread of the virus. The company´s unions have for several weeks pressured for additional safety measures.

Elsewhere in Chile, some private copper miners have considered cutting production, Reuters reported last week. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Grant McCool)