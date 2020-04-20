Colombia central bank may continue rate cuts, skeptical of immediate impact

BOGOTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank could continue cuts in the benchmark interest rate, but the board is not optimistic lower borrowing costs will immediately help alleviate economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, the board’s chief said on Monday.

The seven-member board cut the interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% in March, its first movement in nearly two years, in a bid to help boost the economy and in line with policy-makers around the world.

Colombia’s economy has suffered during a nationwide lockdown set to last until April 27, with the government earmarking billions in spending to help social programs and businesses. The economy could shrink up to 2% this year, the government says.

In a survey by the central bank last week, a majority of analysts projected another half point in cuts at the board’s meeting next week.

Discussions by board members have largely revolved around liquidity measures meant to encourage the financial sector to lend to individuals and companies, board chief Juan Jose Echavarria said.

“Other countries have cut their interest rates by a lot; it’s possible we will continue to do so, but that hasn’t been the center of attention in the board’s policy because we are skeptical it will have a big impact in the short term,” Echavarria said during an online meeting of a congressional economic committee.

“You can cut the rate as much as you want and the economy won’t react in the very short term,” he said.

Echavarria has said in the past that changes in the rate take between 12 and 18 months to be reflected in the larger economy.

Nevertheless there is healthy demand for credit and banks have begun to lower their rates for clients, he said.

“The latest data that we have this week is that even though commercial credit was relatively stagnant, it is growing at important rates and consumer credit, which was shooting up, is growing a bit less,” Echavarria said.

“Surely (interest rates) will begin to fall as the risk goes down and time goes on,” he said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jonathan Oatis)