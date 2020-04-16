Colombia's central bank could cut interest rate by 0.5% -survey

BOGOTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank could lower its benchmark interest rate by 0.5% this month as it tries to alleviate the country’s financial burden ahead of an expected economic collapse due to falling production in the face of coronavirus, a survey showed on Thursday.

Respondents to the survey, which was collated by the central bank, expect the monetary authority to cut the interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.25%, which would follow a decrease of the same size in March.

If the bank’s decision falls in line with the views of the majority of the survey’s respondents, the interest rate would drop to its lowest level since March 2014.

The central bank’s next meeting will be on April 30.

The survey also showed that analysts expect the interest rate to be reduced further, to 3% in July.

As well as reducing interest rates, the central bank has unveiled an array of tools since last month to inject some 29.9 trillion pesos ($7.63 billion) of liquidity into Colombia’s financial system, complementing measures taken by the government to support productivity and people.

President Ivan Duque in March decreed a state of emergency, implementing a national quarantine that will run until April 27 in a move to control the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 3,000 people in the country and caused at least 131 deaths.

At the same time, the survey showed more moderate expectations for inflation of 3.43% for the year, compared with an expected 3.49% in a survey in March.

The analysts forecast average economic growth of 0.09% for the year, an optimistic outlook compared with that of the government, which expects a contraction of 1.5% to 2% for 2020.

($1 = 3,920.83 pesos)