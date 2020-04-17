Colombia 2020 deficit limit widened to 4.9% of GDP due to coronavirus

BOGOTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Fiscal Rule Advisory Committee on Thursday widened the government deficit limit for this year to 4.9% of gross domestic product, from 2.2% of GDP previously, so the government has more space to attend to fiscal needs created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision will allow the government to take on more debt.

The government of President Ivan Duque has adopted billions of dollars in measures to fund extra welfare payments, help independent workers and shore up businesses in a bid to stem job cuts and economic losses.

The country is under a nationwide quarantine until Apr. 27. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)