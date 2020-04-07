Colombia increases budget by $4.6 bln amid coronavirus

BOGOTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Colombia has increased its general budget by 18.3 trillion pesos ($4.6 billion) for this year in a bid to manage costs connected with the spread of coronavirus, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The government had previously announced a budget addition of 15.1 trillion pesos, but increased the amount as the country continues with a more than month-long nationwide quarantine.

Seven trillion pesos will initially go to fund the health system, the ministry said, while 1.7 trillion will be used to help vulnerable households.

Some 3.2 trillion pesos will be used to aid small- and medium-sized businesses and the rest of the funds can be distributed as necessary.

Business leaders in the Andean country have called for additional measures to help them after the quarantine was extended for an additional two weeks.

Most of the funding, some 15.1 trillion pesos, will come from the country’s savings and pension programs, Finance Vice-Minister Juan Pablo Zarate told Reuters.

“The other 3.2 (trillion pesos) are de-capitalizations from second-tier banks, without any new debt issuances,” Zarate said.

The additional spending will bring the country’s total 2020 budget to 290 trillion pesos.