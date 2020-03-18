Colombia to spend $3.65 bln on coronavirus economic measures

BOGOTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Colombia will spend 14.8 trillion pesos ($3.65 billion) on emergency measures to ease the economic fall-out from coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday, but will not take on debt to finance the spending.

The measures include additional payments to social welfare programs for families, young people and the elderly and an acceleration in a plan to return value added tax to the neediest Colombians, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla told journalists.