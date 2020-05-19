Colombia coronavirus quarantine extended until end of May

BOGOTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Colombia’s mandatory quarantine has been extended by a further week until May 31, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, the fourth extension to a lockdown meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Andean country has nearly 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 600 deaths. It began quarantine in late March.

The country’s health state of emergency, which had been set to end on May 31, will instead be extended until the end of August, Duque added. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)