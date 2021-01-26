Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Colombia defense minister dies from viral pneumonia linked to COVID-19 -government

By Reuters Staff

BOGOTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has died from viral pneumonia related to COVID-19, the government said on Tuesday.

Trujillo was reported infected with coronavirus earlier this month and was later transferred to an intensive care unit.

The Andean country has reported more than 2 million coronavirus infections, as well as close to 52,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease it causes. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

