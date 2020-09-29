Colombia extends selective quarantine until end of October

FILE PHOTO: Colombia's President Ivan Duque holds a news conference at the Tecnologico de Moneterrey in Mexico City, Mexico March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will extend a so-called selective quarantine for the duration of October, President Ivan Duque said in a nightly address on Monday, and urged citizens to avoid meeting in large groups.

The Andean country began more than five months of lockdown in March. It entered a much-looser “selective” quarantine phase - allowing dining at restaurants and international flights - at the start of September.

“The rules we have followed in September will remain in place during October,” Duque said, adding people should avoid meeting in large groups to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Colombia has reported 818,203 infections of the novel coronavirus, as well as 25,641 deaths.