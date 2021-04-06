Colombia's capital Bogota to enter three-day quarantine from Saturday

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s capital Bogota will introduce new restrictions this week, including a three-day lockdown starting on Saturday, Mayor Claudia Lopez said, in a bid to curb a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The decision to place additional restrictions in Bogota this week follows high growth in coronavirus positive test rates and increasing demand for intensive care units (ICUs), the mayor said late on Monday.

“We’re all going to stay at home Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,” Lopez said in a video message, adding that essential workers would still be allowed out.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has doubled to around 20%, Lopez said, while total occupancy of ICUs has hit 70%, according to local health authorities.

As well as imposing the quarantine over the weekend, the city will limit when people can go to shops based on their national identity card number starting Tuesday, Lopez said.

The new measures for Bogota were also confirmed in a Twitter message from Colombia’s health minister, Fernando Ruiz.

Lopez initially requested that Bogota be allowed to alternate between four days of mobility and three days of quarantine this week and next week.

The measures will be reexamined on April 13 to determine if another lockdown is needed, Lopez said.

On Sunday President Ivan Duque announced Colombia would extend coronavirus restrictions based on ICU occupancy rates, following an increase in case numbers.

Colombia has reported more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases, as well as 64,293 deaths. It has administered more than 2.4 million vaccines doses.