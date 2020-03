(Corrects to reflect that measure includes all travelers)

BOGOTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Colombia will block the entrance of all international travelers beginning this weekend, President Ivan Duque said on Thursday, in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Andean country earlier this week closed its land and water borders and limited entry through airports to citizens and foreigners who are residents. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb, Editing by Franklin Paul)