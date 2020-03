NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is planning to reinstate a facility previously used during the 2007-09 financial crisis to improve liquidity in a key short-term funding market, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

An announcement about a reintroduction of the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) could be made as early as Tuesday, the sources said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)