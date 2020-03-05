Corrections News
March 5, 2020 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Commerzbank working with split teams as coronavirus precaution - spokesman

1 Min Read

(Corrects to ‘some employees’ from ‘half’ in the second paragraph, after spokesman corrected his previous statement)

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Commerzbank in Frankfurt is working with split teams in some important operational areas as a precaution against the coronavirus, a spokesman said.

Some of the affected employees are working as usual in their central Frankfurt office, while others are stationed at a backup location near Frankfurt. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

