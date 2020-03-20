FACTBOX-U.S. companies add cash, credit lines as coronavirus crushes markets

(Adds new items, changes format) March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are rushing to borrow amid a coronavirus outbreak that has rattled markets on fears of a global economic downturn. The following is a list of companies that have announced plans to take on additional loans and extend credit lines: Company Liquidity measures taken Long-term debt American Secures $1 bln credit line, $21.45 bln as Airlines taking available liquidity to of Dec. 31* $8.4 bln Boeing Draws down rest of $13.8 bln $19.96 bln as credit line of Dec. 31 Carnival Corp Takes $3 bln loan, drawing down $9.68 bln as existing credit line of Nov. 30 eBay Takes out $2 bln five-year $6.74 bln as credit line of Dec. 31 Expedia Borrows $1.9 bln under existing $4.19 as of credit agreement Dec. 31* Ford Draws down $15.4 bln from two $101.36 bln existing credit lines, suspends as of Dec. dividend 2019** Hilton Draws down remaining amount $8.1 bln as Worldwide under $1.75 bln credit line of Dec. 31 JetBlue Enters $1 bln credit agreement $1.99 bln as Airways of Dec. 31 Kohl's Corp Fully draws $1 bln credit $1.86 bln as facility of Feb. 1 Mondelez Takes out $2.5 bln credit $14.21 bln as International facility, in addition to $1.5 of Dec. 31 bln existing agreement Royal Increases borrowing capacity by $8.41 bln as Caribbean $550 mln of Dec. 31 Cruises TJX Cos Draws down $1 bln from existing $2.24 bln as credit line, suspends share of Feb. 1 buybacks United Raises extra $2 bln in $13.15 bln as Airlines financing to bring liquidity to of Dec. 31 Holdings $8 bln Walt Disney Enters separate $5.25 bln and $9.46 bln as $3 bln credit agreements of Dec. 28 *excluding current maturities **according to Refinitiv data (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)