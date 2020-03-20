Healthcare
March 20, 2020 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-U.S. companies add cash, credit lines as coronavirus crushes markets

3 Min Read

 (Adds new items, changes format)
    March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are rushing to borrow
amid a coronavirus outbreak that has rattled markets on fears of
a global economic downturn.
    The following is a list of companies that have announced
plans to take on additional loans and extend credit lines:
    
    
 Company         Liquidity measures taken         Long-term
                                                  debt
 American        Secures $1 bln credit line,      $21.45 bln as
 Airlines        taking available liquidity to    of Dec. 31*
                 $8.4 bln                         
 Boeing          Draws down rest of $13.8 bln     $19.96 bln as
                 credit line                      of Dec. 31
 Carnival Corp   Takes $3 bln loan, drawing down  $9.68 bln as
                  existing credit line            of Nov. 30
                                                  
 eBay            Takes out $2 bln five-year       $6.74 bln as
                 credit line                      of Dec. 31
 Expedia         Borrows $1.9 bln under existing  $4.19 as of
                 credit agreement                 Dec. 31*
 Ford            Draws down $15.4 bln from two    $101.36 bln
                 existing credit lines, suspends  as of Dec.
                 dividend                         2019**
 Hilton          Draws down remaining amount      $8.1 bln as
 Worldwide       under $1.75 bln credit line      of Dec. 31
                                                  
 JetBlue         Enters $1 bln credit agreement   $1.99 bln as
 Airways                                          of Dec. 31
                                                  
 Kohl's Corp     Fully draws $1 bln credit        $1.86 bln as
                 facility                         of Feb. 1
 Mondelez        Takes out $2.5 bln credit        $14.21 bln as
 International   facility, in addition to $1.5    of Dec. 31
                 bln existing                     
                 agreement                        
 Royal           Increases borrowing capacity by  $8.41 bln as
 Caribbean       $550 mln                         of Dec. 31
 Cruises                                          
                                                  
 TJX Cos         Draws down $1 bln from existing  $2.24 bln as
                 credit line, suspends share      of Feb. 1
                 buybacks                         
 United          Raises extra $2 bln in           $13.15 bln as
 Airlines        financing to bring liquidity to  of Dec. 31
 Holdings        $8 bln                           
                                                  
 Walt Disney     Enters separate $5.25 bln and    $9.46 bln as
                 $3 bln credit agreements         of Dec. 28
                                                  
 
 *excluding current maturities
 **according to Refinitiv data    
     

 (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below