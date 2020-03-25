FACTBOX-Global companies count losses as coronavirus halts business

March 25 (Reuters) - Corporations around the world are reeling under pressure from the financial impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. The global travel industry has been the hardest hit, with some estimates pegging revenue losses for the business travel sector at about $820 billion. Here's a list of some big names that have announced financial impact from the outbreak: Company Coronavirus Impact Analysts' current forecast Adidas AG Expects Q1 sales to 5.28 billion euros in drop by up to 1 overall sales for Q1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Greater China, and overall to fall more than 10% Burberry Says sales in the 2.63 billion pounds in final weeks of March annual revenue would plunge by up to 80% Capri Versace owner warns of $5.61 billion for Holdings Ltd a $100 million hit to full-year revenue revenue Carnival Corp Expects a loss for the $2.43 per share for fiscal year ending full-year net income Nov. 30 Coca-Cola Co Currently estimates 1 46 cents per share for to 2 penny impact to Q1 profit Q1 earnings per share Compass Group Expects first-half 936 million pounds profits to be 125 ($1.12 billion) for million to 225 million first-half profit pounds lower than expected Delta Air Expects Q2 revenue to $8.56 billion for Q2 Lines Inc fall by $10 billion, revenue an 80% reduction compared with a year earlier Flutter To take a 90 to 110 246.82 million pounds Entertainment million pound hit to for full-year earnings Plc full-year earnings <FLT RF.L> Francaise des Expects a loss of 403.7 million euros Jeux about 120 million for 2020 EBITDA euros in revenue and about 50 million euros in EBITDA for 2020 in its sports betting division HP Inc Q2 profit to be hit by 51 cents per share for 8 cents per share Q2 profit Kering Expects comparable 7.60 billion euros in sales to fall by H1 revenue around 15% in Q1 Marks & Says pretax profit Between 440-460 Spencer before one off items million pounds of for the 2019-20 year pretax profit for the could be at or below 2019-20 year the bottom end of the analysts' forecast range Marriott Expects roughly $25 $4.66 billion for International million hit to its total Q1 revenue monthly fee revenue New York Expects digital ad $109.48 in Q1 ad Times Co sales to decline by revenue 10% in Q1 Pernod Ricard To take a hit of 2.49 billion euros for around 20% to current annual operating operating profit profit Qorvo Inc Chipmaker estimates $766.9 million for Q4 revenue in March revenue quarter of about $770 million, or $50 million below the midpoint of its prior forecast. Ralph Lauren Expects a $55 million $205.67 million in Corp to $70 million hit to Asia-Pacific for Q4 its Q4 sales in Asia sales Sodexo To take an annual 22.34 billion euros sales hit of 2 billion ($24.21 billion) for euros full-year sales Tapestry Inc Warns 2H financial $5.77 million in results may be dented annual revenue by about $200 million to $250 million in sales and 35 cents to 45 cents in earnings per share. Source: Company statements, Refinitiv data ($1 = 0.8372 pounds) ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)