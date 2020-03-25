Factbox
March 25, 2020 / 5:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Global companies count losses as coronavirus halts business

6 Min Read

    March 25 (Reuters) - Corporations around the world are
reeling under pressure from the financial impact of the
fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. The global travel industry
has been the hardest hit, with some estimates pegging revenue
losses for the business travel sector at about $820 billion.

    Here's a list of some big names that have announced
financial impact from the outbreak:
    
 Company        Coronavirus Impact      Analysts' current
                                        forecast
 Adidas AG      Expects Q1 sales to     5.28 billion euros in
                drop by up to 1         overall sales for Q1
                billion euros ($1.1     
                billion) in Greater     
                China, and overall to   
                fall more than 10%      
                                        
 Burberry       Says sales in the       2.63 billion pounds in
                final weeks of March    annual revenue 
                would plunge by up to   
                80%                     
 Capri          Versace owner warns of  $5.61 billion for
 Holdings Ltd   a $100 million hit to   full-year revenue
                revenue                 
 Carnival Corp  Expects a loss for the  $2.43 per share for
                fiscal year ending      full-year net income
                Nov. 30                 
 Coca-Cola Co   Currently estimates 1   46 cents per share for
                to 2 penny impact to    Q1 profit
                Q1 earnings per share   
                                        
 Compass Group  Expects first-half      936 million pounds 
                profits to be 125       ($1.12 billion) for
                million to 225 million  first-half profit
                pounds lower than       
                expected                
 Delta Air      Expects Q2 revenue to   $8.56 billion for Q2
 Lines Inc      fall by $10 billion,    revenue 
                an 80% reduction        
                compared with a year    
                earlier                 
 Flutter        To take a 90 to 110     246.82 million pounds
 Entertainment  million pound hit to    for full-year earnings
 Plc            full-year earnings      
          <FLT                          
 RF.L>                                  
 Francaise des  Expects a loss of       403.7 million euros
 Jeux           about 120 million       for 2020 EBITDA
                euros in revenue and    
                about 50 million euros  
                in EBITDA for 2020 in   
                its sports betting      
                division                
 HP Inc         Q2 profit to be hit by  51 cents per share for
                8 cents per share       Q2 profit
                                        
 Kering         Expects comparable      7.60 billion euros in
                sales to fall by        H1 revenue
                around 15% in Q1        
                                        
 Marks &        Says pretax profit      Between 440-460
 Spencer        before one off items    million pounds of
                for the 2019-20 year    pretax profit for the
                could be at or below    2019-20 year 
                the bottom end of the   
                analysts' forecast      
                range                   
 Marriott       Expects roughly $25     $4.66 billion for
 International  million hit to its      total Q1 revenue 
                monthly fee revenue     
                                        
 New York       Expects digital ad      $109.48 in Q1 ad
 Times Co       sales to decline by     revenue
                10% in Q1               
 Pernod Ricard  To take a hit of        2.49 billion euros for
                around 20% to current   annual operating
                operating profit        profit
                                        
 Qorvo Inc      Chipmaker estimates     $766.9 million for Q4
                revenue in March        revenue  
                quarter of about $770   
                million, or $50         
                million below the       
                midpoint of its prior   
                forecast.               
 Ralph Lauren   Expects a $55 million   $205.67 million in
 Corp           to $70 million hit to   Asia-Pacific for Q4
                its Q4 sales in Asia    sales
                                        
 Sodexo         To take an annual       22.34 billion euros 
                sales hit of 2 billion  ($24.21 billion) for
                euros                   full-year sales
 Tapestry Inc   Warns 2H financial      $5.77 million in
                results may be dented   annual revenue
                by about $200 million   
                to $250 million in      
                sales and 35 cents to   
                45 cents in earnings    
                per share.              
                                        
 
 Source: Company statements, Refinitiv data

($1 = 0.8372 pounds)

($1 = 0.9227 euros)

 (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below