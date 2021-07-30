Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Major U.S. companies make vaccines, masks mandatory for back-to-office plans

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Updates Disney, Walmart)
    July 30 (Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant,
and the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that requires fully
vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led to companies changing their plans regarding vaccinations
and masking.
    Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.
    
             COMPANIES                                            ACTION
 Alphabet Inc                       Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices and
                                    extended work-from-home policy through Oct. 18
 Facebook Inc                       Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices
 Twitter Inc                        Shut its reopened offices and paused future office reopenings
 Lyft Inc                           Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to office and
                                    postponed office reopenings to February from September
 Netflix Inc                        Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions
 Apple Inc                          Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores
 Salesforce.com                     Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its
                                    offices
 Walt Disney Inc                    Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while
                                    indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and that all
                                    salaried and non-union hourly U.S. employees working at any of its
                                    sites be fully vaccinated
 LinkedIn Corp                      To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices
                                    gradually reopen
 Ford Motor Co                      Said it would reinstate mask requirements for all employees and
                                    visitors at its Missouri and Florida facilities
 Morgan Stanley                     Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank's New York
                                    offices if not fully vaccinated
 Jefferies Group                    Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into offices and
                                    events hosted outside offices
 Uber Technologies Inc              Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office and
                                    pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally
 Walmart Inc                        Reinstated mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high
                                    risk of COVID-19 transmission and said it required corporate staff
                                    to be vaccinated
 
 (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)
